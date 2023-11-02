Solutions Architect - Telecomms - Gauteng Centurion

Define technical designs to enable business capabilities, fostering re-use of existing components, and accept technical features following demosProvide guidance to delivery teams to ensure alignmentManage technical debt and technology obsolescence at solution levelBusiness capability / customer journey architecture governance in agile delivery.

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis, or other technology related field Five to seven years of experience in at least three disciplines, such as business, information, solution or technical architecture, application development, middleware, information analysis, database management or operations in a multitier environmentExtensive experience in business capability modelling and technical and solution architecture development.

