Solms-Delta Wine Company Relaunches with Rhône-Style Blends

The Solms-Delta Wine Company has relaunched, introducing two Rhône-style blends under the guidance of Tommy Hall, the director of global operations for a Fortune 500 technology company. Hall, along with his family, has taken on the venture to continue the journey of land restitution and community upliftment initiated by Mark Solms in 2001.The relaunch also includes plans to revive the Fyndraai restaurant, the Museum van de Caab, and various human development and educational projects.





