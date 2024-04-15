Soldier Missing with A4 Rifle Still Receiving Salary

The salary of the soldier who went missing with an A4 rifle from the South African National Defence Force ’s infantry school in Oudtshoorn eight months ago is still being paid into his bank account.The SANDF reported 50-year-old Isak Thompson as missing in July last year after his brother dropped him off at the army base to start a 10-week training course. He had an A4 rifle, which also disappeared.
He adds that Isak would never disappear on his own accord. ‘He would never do that, considering his immediate family relied on him to bring in the income.’ ‘This affects them just as much because the kids are his life. He had very good relationships with them.’ According to SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini, Thompson’s salary is indeed still being paid into his account each month.
Dlamini adds that the base and its training area have been thoroughly searched. ‘We might add that the base is an active military facility.’
