Solar mini-grids offer clean-power hope to rural Africa

But a year ago, Datau's village in north central Nasarawa State hooked up to a solar-powered mini-grid supplying half of her community's households and most businesses with almost constant electricity.Sabon Gida now has more light at times than Lagos, Nigeria's economic capital, where many get by on around half a day's power -- at times much less -- from the unstable network.
Africa is responsible for the smallest amount of greenhouse gas emissions, but is often impacted the most while also under pressure to avoid fossil-based development.Bank and IEA see them as one of the most viable ways to get fossil-free access to electricity for rural sub-Saharan Africa.In a report this year, the bank said solar mini-grid use expanded from only 500 installed in 2010 to more than 3,000 installed now. Another 9,000 are seen coming online in a few years.
To meet the sustainable development goals of bringing power to 380 million in Africa by 2030, 160,000 mini-grids are needed. The current pace sees only 12,000 new grids by then, according to the World Bank's Energy Sector Management Assistance Program.
"Light... it was only for the rich before, they were the ones using power generators in their homes," Dauda Yakubu, a traditional Sabon Gida community chief, said.Solar is now the cheapest source of energy for utility-scale power -- an attractive proposition for Africa where poor investment and badly maintained power networks often mean limited energy.
