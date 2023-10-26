Solar and battery backup versus generators – the pros and cons

Load shedding might have eased in the last few weeks, but judging by the demand for alternative power sources, South Africans appear to be preparing for the worst.

These systems can be customised to meet your specific needs and budget. You will need solar panels, an inverter and batteries – the last being the most expensive item on the list. An advantage here is that you can start small, with say a 5Kwh inverter and battery, and upgrade later should you need to.

Marc du Plessis, executive head of LookSee, Standard Bank's home efficiency platform, says a fully off-grid system can cost as much as R700 000 depending on the size, which is beyond the means of most South Africans.

“Solar power offers both power security and savings on the electricity bill which can be used to offset the costs of installation,” says Du Plessis. The Solar Loan scheme is a product of the government’s Energy Bounce Back Loan Guarantee Scheme which also allows households to access the home solar tax incentive, announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in the 2023 Budget speech.

Like solar power systems, these are connected directly to your DB so there is no power interruption when grid power is interrupted. Du Plessis points out that there is a range of brand, technology and configuration options available, which means prices can vary widely. "However, the modular make-up of these solutions means that you can increase your battery storage or easily upgrade to a solar solution at a later stage," he adds.There are also portable backup systems for powering the essentials such as computers, lights, Wi-Fi and TV.