SOEs: Government anticipates making debt repayments of R121bn over medium term

“Capital investment continues to slow, falling below company budgets, with some large enterprises facing serious liquidity problems. It said the government disbursed R1.9 billion to Denel through the Special Appropriation Act (2022) in March 2023, which was proportionate to the entity’s share of proceeds from the sale of non-core assets.

National Treasury transferred R5.1 billion to the Land Bank at the end of 2022/23, subject to conditions, as part of a R7 billion fiscal allocation. This is a reference to the dispute between motorists and government over the payment of e-tolls on the GFIP. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW The MTBPS said government’s decision to take over the phase 1 commitments will support Sanral’s ability to finance the strengthening, rehabilitation “and expansion of the toll road network”.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his MTBPS speech in October 2022 that to resolve the funding impasse over the GFIP e-toll scheme, the Gauteng provincial government had agreed to contribute 30% to settling Sanral’s GFIP debt and interest obligations, while national government would cover 70%.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi claimed last month that national government is delaying him “in signing off that e-tolls are history”.

South Africa Headlines Read more: MONEYWEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Weak economy puts pressure on Govt finances with reduced revenue - SABC NewsMinister Godongwana will have to balance the growing spending needs against weaker revenue streams

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: Oil rises as supply concerns offset weak China dataOil prices rebounded in Asian trade on Tuesday, after a drop of more than 3% in the previous session, as worries over supply stirred by conflict in the Middle East offset dismal China data.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Botswana's rough diamond sales down 21% on weak demand - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Sales of rough diamonds at Debswana Diamond Company fell 21% in the nine months up to September

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: WC govt calls for service delivery to be made a priority in MTBPSWestern Cape Premier Alan Winde and the province's finance MEC, Mireille Wenger, have urged national government to place the needs of the people above those of the country’s failing SOEs.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: MTBPS: What to watch out for – government debt, SEO bailouts and tax reformsThe MTBPS is important because it will provide a clearer picture of government's commitment to fiscal consolidation and potential for economic growth.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: For 1st time, Indonesia government recognizes ancestral forests in Aceh — but only someSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »