SOEs: Government anticipates making debt repayments of R121bn over medium term

“Capital investment continues to slow, falling below company budgets, with some large enterprises facing serious liquidity problems. It said the government disbursed R1.9 billion to Denel through the Special Appropriation Act (2022) in March 2023, which was proportionate to the entity’s share of proceeds from the sale of non-core assets.
National Treasury transferred R5.1 billion to the Land Bank at the end of 2022/23, subject to conditions, as part of a R7 billion fiscal allocation. This is a reference to the dispute between motorists and government over the payment of e-tolls on the GFIP. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW The MTBPS said government’s decision to take over the phase 1 commitments will support Sanral’s ability to finance the strengthening, rehabilitation “and expansion of the toll road network”.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his MTBPS speech in October 2022 that to resolve the funding impasse over the GFIP e-toll scheme, the Gauteng provincial government had agreed to contribute 30% to settling Sanral’s GFIP debt and interest obligations, while national government would cover 70%.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi claimed last month that national government is delaying him “in signing off that e-tolls are history”.
