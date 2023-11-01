Social Relief of Distress Grant extended, gets R34bn

The much-contested grant was supposed to come to an end next year, but the extension pushes that back to March 2025. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW In the statement, Treasury noted that the extension over the medium term represents a temporary solution in the wake of government’s review of the entire social grant system.
The extension of the grant comes after the National Treasury, in the 2023 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) it tabled on Wednesday, mapped out South Africa’s grave struggle with debt. The R350 monthly grant, which was implemented in 2020, came into existence as a temporary provision to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on low-income South Africans.
Since its implementation, there have been many grievances shared about state inefficiencies in paying out the grants to beneficiaries on time as well as the reduced pool of recipients. Further, previous reports have indicated displeasure from civil society and beneficiaries with the possibility of the grant coming to an end, opening up a bigger conversation around the establishment of a basic income grant to meet the country’s social needs.Social relief grant faces scrutiny amid spending cuts
As it stands, Treasury has revised its social protection bill upwards to R280.1 billion for 2023/24, with expectations being that expenditure will continue increasing over the medium term and peak at R326.9 billion in 2026/27.
Social protection is one of the major expenditure items on the government’s R1.16 trillion revised social wage bill for 2023/24. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Despite the move to extend the grant, Treasury does not seem keen to keep the grant around for much longer.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: News24 | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: brieflyza | Read more »
Source: ewnupdates | Read more »