Social Media Recruitment Gaining Ground in South Africa

Using social media channels favoured by the youth enables companies to meet job-seekers where they already spend a lot of time.
A non-traditional method of recruitment, social recruiting refers to the process of recruiting candidates through social media platforms, such as LinkedIn, Facebook and X , and other virtual recruitment methods, including blogs, job boards and internet ad campaigns. “An increasing number of South African companies are using social media to market and advertise their businesses, and to screen prospective employees,” says Faeeza Khan, head of research at Flux Trends.
According to Khan, the average job-seeker entering the job market belongs to the millennial and GenZ age groups, who are highly-active users of social media. For entry-level positions, using social media channels favoured by the youth means companies meet job-seekers where they are already, notes the report. More than half of Gen-Zers spend four or more hours on social media every day, according to a Morning Consult survey.
