Social Media Recruitment Gaining Ground in South Africa

Using social media channels favoured by the youth enables companies to meet job-seekers where they already spend a lot of time.

A non-traditional method of recruitment, social recruiting refers to the process of recruiting candidates through social media platforms, such as LinkedIn, Facebook and X , and other virtual recruitment methods, including blogs, job boards and internet ad campaigns. “An increasing number of South African companies are using social media to market and advertise their businesses, and to screen prospective employees,” says Faeeza Khan, head of research at Flux Trends.

According to Khan, the average job-seeker entering the job market belongs to the millennial and GenZ age groups, who are highly-active users of social media. For entry-level positions, using social media channels favoured by the youth means companies meet job-seekers where they are already, notes the report. More than half of Gen-Zers spend four or more hours on social media every day, according to a Morning Consult survey.

Social Media Recruitment South Africa HR Departments Job-Seekers Generation Z Entry-Level Roles

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ITWeb / 🏆 45. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Should South Africa ban kids from social media?Regulating teens’ social media access, as the US state of Florida has done, is fraught with complex philosophical questions.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Russian-backed social media accounts promote new party in South AfricaAn analysis reveals that social media accounts previously used to promote Russian interests in South Africa are now being used to rally support for a new party backed by former President Jacob Zuma.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

South Africa: Zimbabwean Migration to South Africa - How Technology Helps Keep Families TogetherAnalysis - Political instability and economic decline in Zimbabwe have accelerated migration to South Africa in the last two decades. Because of the overriding socio-economic focus of the migration, people often fail to understand the effects on the migrants and their families.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Nigeria/South Africa: Paris 2024 - Minister Charges Super Falcons to Break Jinx in South AfricaThe Minister of Sports Development, John Owan Enoh, has tasked the Super Falcons of Nigeria to defeat their South African counterparts in the second leg of their Olympic qualifiers on Tuesday in Pretoria.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: EFF and MK Party Dominate South Africa's Online Election DebateIn the lead-up to South Africa's 2024 national elections, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) are dominating the online conversation, according to this biweekly report from the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change, which analyzed the conversation between 18 March and 1 April 2024.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: Will South Africa's Voters Survive the Disinformation Deluge?The biweekly report by the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC) sheds light on what they describe as concerning trends in online activity leading up to South Africa's general elections.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »