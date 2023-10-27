SOCCER LIFE: Here are the worst Kaizer Chiefs coaches [VIDEO]

Molefi Ntseki won just 33% of his league matches as the Kaizer Chiefs boss. However, there are three coaches with a worse win ratio than the former Bafana Bafana boss in the PSL era. Molefi Ntseki won 3/9 league encounters at the helm, a modest win ratio of 33% according to OptaJabu. Kosta Papic and Giovanni Solinas fared even worse with identical win ratios of 29% in DStv Premiership encounters.

Follow all the soccer news you need to know in our live blog below! With daily stories, specially tailored to you – football fan – we cover all your favorite Mzansi football teams and those across boarders. You can also subscribe to our for daily doses of your soccer fix in video form! Here, you find Kaizer Chiefs, Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and ALL your football players with a bucket loaded with soccer drama, fixtures and day to day updates.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Kaizer Jr explains why Kaizer Chiefs signed FleursThe Kaizer Chiefs sporting director has explained what convinced them to make a permanent move for Luke Fleurs. Read more ⮕

Kasi soccer skills: Kaizer Chiefs’ George Maluleka flava skills [video]Showboating, dribbles and pure kasi soccer skills are an important part of this beautiful game that is loved all over the world. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Worst Kaizer Chiefs coaches of the PSL era [VIDEO]Watch news in a minute for a summary of two managers in the PSL era did even worse than Molefi Ntseki as Kaizer Chiefs coaches. Read more ⮕

REVEALED: Worst Kaizer Chiefs coaches of the PSL eraMolefi Ntseki didn't cover himself in glory as Kaizer Chiefs boss. However, two managers in the PSL era did even worse than him. Read more ⮕

Lucas Radebe Slammed for Doubting Kaizer Chiefs Interim Coach Cavin Johnson: “Keep Quiet”After Lucas Radebe said that he doubted Kaizer Chief's interim coach Cavin Johnson's ability to turn things around, South African football lovers were unhappy. Read more ⮕

Kaizer Chiefs set deadline to find a permanent coachKaizer Chiefs have reportedly set a deadline for finding a new permanent boss to take over from Cavin Johnson. Read more ⮕