Provisioning of storage and servers according to guidelines with attention to detail and documentation. Installation and upgrading of HPE server and SAN hardware and firmware with attention to detail and documentation.

Maintain and document all work performed as well as strict usage of the call logging systems to ensure open communication with the whole team. Willingness to be available and work after hours when necessary to minimize business downtime and resolve issues within maintenance window periods.Experience configuring & maintaining HPE ML/DL servers, HPE BladeSystems & Synergy.

Experience configuring & maintaining HPE SAN & Storage products – 3PAR, MSA, StoreOnce, StoreVirtual.Good understanding of server environment.Conscious of delivering solutions on time.While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.SA Citizens will be considered for this role.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ITONLİNESA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ITONLİNESA: Snr Support Engineer (Hardware) - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Support Engineer (HPE Server & SAN) Cape Town - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Microsoft System Engineer - IT-OnlineIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Systems Engineer (Mining) - Gauteng RandburgIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Microsoft System Engineer - Western Cape Cape Town RegionIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Microsoft System Engineer - KwaZulu-Natal Durban RegionIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »