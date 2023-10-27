Snr Backend PHP Developer (4 Days Onsite) - Western Cape Green Point

MOVE incredibly fast with continuous deployment to build a vibrant but complex application of a global leader in Medical Litigation Automation seeking your coding expertise and strong leadership to be its next Snr Backend PHP Developer.

The role requires 4 days in office with Wednesdays being work from home. Flexible working hours allow for missing busy traffic times.Create re-usable Backend services following SOLID principles.Write automated Unit and Functional Tests.Work on updating frameworks and 3rd party libraries.Participate in the full product lifecycle, including ideation, prioritization, coding and testing.Work in an Agile cross-functional team and provide feedback/estimates.

Analyse, troubleshoot and debug product defects and provide timely solutions to service desk issues by adopting a client-first approach.Learn new technology and teach your peers everything you know.Help maintain and optimize the Azure based infrastructure. headtopics.com

Help maintain and optimize the Docker development environment, and production Docker instances, where applicable.A relevant University Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems, or equivalent work-related experience.Proficient in REST API creation and management.Understanding of networking and security protocols.Experience in HTML5, SCSS, Webpack and front-end dependencies.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ITOnlineSA »

Snr Backend PHP Developer (4 Days Onsite)IT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Intermediate PHP Developer - IT-OnlineIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Intermediate PHP Developer - Western Cape Cape Town RegionIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Front End Developer - IT-OnlineIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Front End Developer - Western Cape Cape Town RegionIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

React Native Developer - Gauteng JohannesburgIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕