Snow in October: Van Reenen and Warden are a winter wonderland

Motorists have been urged to delay their trips to these regions if possible.According to TrafficSA, snowfall has been confirmed in several regions of the country, including Harrismith as well as in the Free State, accompanied by heavy rains and sleet.“Lighter snowfalls can be expected over higher peaks of adjoining provinces such as the Eastern Cape and extreme eastern Free State.

Meanwhile, images of snow-covered landscapes have been emerging on X (formerly Twitter), as a number of residents woke up to a winter wonderland.Cold conditions, heavy rain and possible snow in Mpumalanga this week

SAWS services have also cautioned that the snow was expected to result in dangerous driving conditions and that motorists will likely experience road closures. Farmers have been urged to secure their vulnerable livestock. Residents are also urged to be prepared in case of a loss of municipal services as a result of the weather conditions.Rugby World Cup celebrations in the cold? SAWS warns of wet weather conditions headtopics.com

Motorists warned of heavy snowfall on Van Reenen's Pass - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,The N3TC has added that there is also rain, sleet and light snowfall. Read more ⮕

