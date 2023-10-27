SNOW expected in FOUR provinces this WEEKEND

“Lighter snowfalls can be expected over higher peaks of adjoining provinces such as the Eastern Cape and the extreme eastern Free State.”

According to the SAWS, disruptive snowfall over the Drakensberg mountains and Van Reenens Pass on the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal is expected on Sunday.There is even a small but distinct possibility of light snowfalls over the Roossenekal pass and the Belfast and Dullstroom areas of the Mpumalanga escarpment early next week.

“However, it is particularly on Monday and Tuesday when widespread, tropically sourced rainfall will set in over the central and eastern half of the country, with heavy falls and flooding a distinct likelihood.”Wet and cold weekend expected for the southern provinces spreading to the east on Sunday.“Firstly, a strong surface high-pressure system, ridging well south of the country, will introduce cold, moisture-laden air over the south-eastern and eastern coast and interior. headtopics.com

“Secondly, the development of a cut-off low over the central interior of the country will promote pronounced instability and uplift, thus promoting rainfall over the eastern provinces. A further factor that will enhance the likelihood and amount of rain will be the tropical nature of the airmass. Tropically sourced air is well known to be associated with rainfall of a potentially heavy, widespread nature.”.

TheSAnews »

