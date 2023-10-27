SMEs need to modernise to compete effectively in the digital economy

SMEs form the backbone of economies worldwide, and Africa in particular, contributing significantly to job creation and economic growth.
Modern infrastructure also enables SMEs to better cater to the needs and expectations of today’s tech-savvy consumers. In addition, in today’s world where data volumes are burgeoning, SMEs need solutions that can store and manage their data. Legacy systems simply aren’t up to the job. And over and above storing their data, they need to secure it too.
Having modern IT solutions will ensure up-to-date security protocols, reducing the risk of data breaches and potential legal repercussions. Instead of large capital outlays, SMEs can scale up and down as needed, without worrying about over- or under-provisioning.SMEs that fail to modernise might also lose their competitive edge. headtopics.com
Modern infrastructure also enables employees to work from anywhere, which can improve staff retention and operational resilience, and can help SMEs expand their reach far beyond their immediate geographic area, and tap into global markets and customer bases.However, although many SMEs want to bring their infrastructure up to speed for the modern age, they fear the cost of modernisation will be unaffordable. It needn’t be.
These technologies are more energy-efficient, they require less maintenance and repairs, minimising downtime and associated costs. These features make them an excellent choice for SMEs, who often face budget constraints but need performance and stability to support their operations. headtopics.com