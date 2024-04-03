Smartz Solutions replaces legacy contact centre application at Ticketpro to remove operational inefficiencies. Ticketpro is a proud member of the Blue Label Telecoms group of companies, which specialises in ticketing solutions, access control and cashless systems for promoters, event holders, venues and fans.

Ticketpro sells tickets conveniently and securely online and in more than 2 200 physical outlets around South Africa, giving all South Africans a more accessible and convenient opportunity to buy tickets in the country’s largest distribution network. By providing feature-rich, data-driven, customer-centric services, Ticketpro gives promoters, travellers and fans the most unforgettable experiences, while bridging the gap of accessibility through groundbreaking market innovations. The company deals with an incredible volume of customer service requests and issues that require a strategic and innovative solution

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ITWeb / 🏆 45. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DJ Sbu returns to radio, replaces Glen Lewis on Radio 2000DJ Sbu returns to radio, replaces Glen Lewis on Radio 2000

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Nigeria: Yar'Adua Replaces Ningi As Chairman of Northern Senators ForumMr Ningi resigned as NSF chairman after he was suspended by the Senate for alleging that the 2024 budget was padded with N3 trillion.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Huawei launches new commercial and industrial, residential smart PV and ESS solutions to African marketThe one-stop solution for all scenarios and load ranges is designed with safety and reliability at its core

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Durban waste crisis prompts urgent call for sustainable solutionseThekwini Municipality's Cleansing and Solid Waste (CSW) unit, the project aims to foster collaboration between residents.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Catalytic Climate Finance Facility opens call for applications of market-ready blended climate finance solutionsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »

BSLBATT unveils exciting new battery solutions at The Solar and Energy Storage ShowBSLBATT has recently unveiled groundbreaking new battery solutions at the Solar & Energy Storage Show.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »