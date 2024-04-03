Smartz Solutions replaces legacy contact centre application at Ticketpro to remove operational inefficiencies. Ticketpro is a proud member of the Blue Label Telecoms group of companies, which specialises in ticketing solutions, access control and cashless systems for promoters, event holders, venues and fans.
Ticketpro sells tickets conveniently and securely online and in more than 2 200 physical outlets around South Africa, giving all South Africans a more accessible and convenient opportunity to buy tickets in the country’s largest distribution network. By providing feature-rich, data-driven, customer-centric services, Ticketpro gives promoters, travellers and fans the most unforgettable experiences, while bridging the gap of accessibility through groundbreaking market innovations. The company deals with an incredible volume of customer service requests and issues that require a strategic and innovative solution
