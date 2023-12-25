Smart Cities: The Future of Urban Living

2023, the cities leading the pack in Africa are Cairo, Algiers and Cape Town. However, these urban beacons of technology require the right security and connectivity as a foundation to ensure they can stand above the challenges plaguing urban areas, and do so sustainably. Smart cities are defined by their ability to reshape traditional citizen service delivery with interconnected solutions and technologies, and each city interprets their use of “smart” technology differently.

It can be safer, more sustainable and focused on the environment, or designed to provide people with seamless access to services that would previously have been complex to navigate and manage. To achieve all these goals, smart cities need the right tools. Connectivity and security are obviously the most important considerations. Connectivity is the driver behind the smart home, smart community, smart building and smart industrial comple





TechCentral » / 🏆 8. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Are Smart Cities the Best Urban Development Models for Developing Countries?Smart cities have been key drivers of inequality and environmental degradation, replicating traditional capitalist strategies of urbanisation. Examples of smart cities that have created wider inequality gaps and destroyed the ecological environment.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

The Need for Smart AI Regulation in the Face of Technological ProgressAI regulation is necessary as it will have far-reaching consequences for modern economies. Many jobs may change or disappear altogether. However, the forms, methods, and purposes of smart AI regulation are unclear.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Securing a Solid Future for Children in a Fast-Changing World[ADVISOR VIEW] Now more than ever, parents are confronted with the challenge of finding the best ways to afford to pay for the need to upskill and educate their children for the future: Sean van Zyl - OldMutualSA. Moneyweb SavingForTheFuture

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Eat, pray, invest: Naspers sees gold in India’s trove of dataAfrica's better future

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

‘No faith in SAPS’: DA takes probe into murder of uMngeni chief whip into own handsAfrica's better future

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Liberty Two Degrees delists from JSE after buyout dealCEO of liberty2degrees - Amelia Beattie discusses the delisting from JSE on PropertyPod with SurenNaidoo: 'You will still see us & you will still experience what we do in our assets & some of the good things that we bring to market’ Download podcast ⬇️

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »