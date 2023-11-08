Skukuza court gives two accused snare poachers a slap on the wrist despite ‘admission’ of guilt by Tiara Walters, Daily Maverick November 19, 2023 Kruger National Park – The role of poverty, desperation and criminal networks in snaring has raised alarm bells in national media, with calls for transparency and action by the Democratic Alliance (DA). The crisis in hotspots like Skukuza, Pretoriuskop and Pafuri has escalated dramatically, producing a 200% increase since the onset of the pandemic.

At least 2,400, 4,450 and 7,270 traps were removed in the park in 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively, according to Environment Minister Barbara Creecy’s Parliamentary replies to the DA’s Hannah Winkler. On Wednesday, 15 November, however, two accused snare poachers were let off the hook by the Skukuza Regional Court after being found guilty of possessing dangerous weapons and “wrongfully, unlawfully and intentionally” entering a national park. The accused, both South African nationals aged 26 and 27, were apprehended on 8 Septembe





