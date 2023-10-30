Skip queues, book ONLINE with Home Affairs for ID and Passport

The Department of Home Affairs through its Branch Appointment Booking System(BABS) allows people to book an appointment to collect their ID card or passport.Banks offering services for passports or smart IDs in SA

The system also allows one to book an appointment at their selected branches to have the ID card and passport done or complete the entire process in the comfort of your home, right up to payments of services.

In order to verify your fingerprints, signature and photos, you will need to visit either a Home Affairs or a bank linked to Home Affairs.does not need to be completed in one sitting, as it allows you to complete your application and save it, should you wish to submit it at a later stage. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

GOOD NEWS! First Nikah certificate registered at Home AffairsAl Jamah- ah has encouraged Muslim couples to legally register their marriages in accordance to the customary marriage act Read more ⮕

DHL Stormers set to take full advantage at home in StellenboschThe DHL Stormers will be going all out in Stellenbosch this afternoon in an effort to take full advantage of home turf while available. Read more ⮕

Home fires: How to handle and prevent themBreaking Stories Read more ⮕

Makaya home for the first timeAfrica's Best Read Read more ⮕

A big win at home as DHL Stormers dominate Scarlets in StelliesThe DHL Stormers certainly put on a showcase of attacking rugby against the Scarlets at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch to cruise to a second successive bonus-point win – an idyllic appetiser for the colossal clash the world is anticipating to see at the 2023 Rugby World Cup final this evening. Read more ⮕

Shock as family catches house cleaner in an unusual spot at home (Video)TikTok video of the day features the most bizarre, fun, educational and sometimes shocking videos you’ll see on TikTok! Read more ⮕