Skhanda World Rapper Roii Drops Artwork for Upcoming Collaboration With Boity Thulo, Fans Can’t Wait

Roii, who has previously worked with industry heavyweights like Cassper Nyovest and K.O, shared the artwork for the upcoming song on his Instagram page The social media reactions from fans showcased their enthusiasm for Roii and Boity's collaboration, with comments filled with fire emojis and enthusiastic supportRoii recently had Mzansi's hip-hop heads amped when he revealed that he has a collaboration with award-winning rapper Boity Thulo dropping on 3 November 2023.Thulo. The star even had his fans and followers ecstatic when he shared the song's artwork and announced that it's dropping on 3 November.

