Skeem Saam actor Patrick Seleka admits to being the main reason for his marriage's demise

As debates continue to make the rounds about the best ways to combat the surge of intimate partner violence in the country, things have reached a boiling point following Skeem Saam actor Patrick Seleka's shocking confession on Sunday. The actor recently posted a video on social media in which he admitted to being the main reason for the demise of his marriage to Mmabaneng Seleka.

In the video, he referred to Mmabaneng's depression, admitting that he was the main reason that she experienced this mental illness and was on anti-depressants: The main reason my wife is going through her depression—I should say all of it—is because of me. I am the reason she has been so depressed for so long, and the one thing that’s the worst is that I haven't been there for her. “It all started at the beginning of our marriage when I wasn’t a good person... I was just very, very bad to her, to the point that when we started, she ended up losing her job,” he sai

