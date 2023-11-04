Siyabonga Ngezana shines at FCSB and wins individual award

26-year-old Siyabonga Ngezana started slowly at Romanian giants FCSB but now he’s a fixture in the first team. He recently won his first individual honour after being named Most Outstanding Player in the first round of the Betano Cup. The central defender was on the score sheet in their 2-0 win over Bihor. Ngezana has always had the knack of popping up at crucial times to score goals.

‘It’s my first award in Romania, it feels exciting because of the recognition and the support from the fans,’ said the former Amakhosi man. “Also, thanks to the technical team for helping me to improve as a player.”“The Romanian Cup is very important, not only for me but also for the team and the fans, so we’ll try by all means to win it.'Stellenbosch University Urinator' loses court cas

