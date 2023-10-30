Siya Kolisi: Rugby, Leadership and The Power of One

Last week, I wrote about the leadership qualities of SA’s director of rugby and former national team coach Rassie Erasmus. But honestly, no examination of leadership in this Rugby World Cup campaign would be complete without including that of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

My conclusion about Erasmus’ leadership style was that he’s a bit odd, a bit calculating and he has a sense of a higher order. These are not leadership characteristics you often find in books, but I think many leaders have these qualities. Over the past week, some experts in leadership have contacted me with ideas and disagreements and, honestly, it’s been edifying. As I noted before, leadership is a slippery and multifaceted concept.

Consider two moments: The first is when the final whistle is blown in the match on Saturday. Kolisi runs right across the field to hug Cheslin Kolbe. Kolbe, as we all know, was sent off for the final 10 minutes of the game after instinctively lashing out at the ball as it was flying past him, in what the TMO judges considered a deliberate deflection.

Kolisi sensed this, and his first admirable act on winning the game was to rush across the field to lift the head and relieve his stress and anxiety of his teammate.The second incident came during the post-match interview in which he was congratulated on the back-to-back wins and asked to “tell me about this moment for you”. The first words out of his mouth were not about his actions or even those of his team, but about his opponents.

But it's also a leadership thing. For all of the high praise of leadership qualities heaped on people who are a little cruel and often mean, it's refreshing to see the opposite at work; the value of empathy and kindness. Perhaps there is a role for hard-headedness in business and a different kind of role for empathy in team sports. Leadership, as I was trying to point out, is a varied thing, and often situational.

