Siya Kolisi is our own Babe Ruth

Siya Kolisi acknowledges the fans after defeat to Ireland during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between South Africa and Ireland at Stade de France on September 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
But there’s an argument to be made that rugby, represented by the Springboks, is the country’s most symbolic, just as baseball is to Americans. Much of the legendary playing career of flyhalf Naas Botha was played in a time of segregated rugby structures. Like Ruth, there’s a bit of an asterisk with his career, through no fault of his own; it is what it is.
Football was as — if not more — segregated than the game of rugby. In the early 1900s there was a black, white, Indian and coloured football league. In building the concept of a national identity, sport and the arts play an integral role. Rugby, through chance or by fate, was adopted as part of the Afrikaner national identity, with the game, and the Boks, coming to represent all that is wrong with South Africa and all that must change. headtopics.com
But here we are as a nation now embracing the idea of supporting Springboks as they head into yet another World Cup final this weekend. Through the first two of the team’s world cup victories since readmission, there was palpable apprehension about supporting the side. But, since 2007 — as the country’s economy slowed, the difficulties of our transformation became more stark, and a new materialistic political class emerged — our confidence as a nation has been dented.
