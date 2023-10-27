Siya Kolisi is our own Babe Ruth

Siya Kolisi acknowledges the fans after defeat to Ireland during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between South Africa and Ireland at Stade de France on September 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

But there’s an argument to be made that rugby, represented by the Springboks, is the country’s most symbolic, just as baseball is to Americans. Much of the legendary playing career of flyhalf Naas Botha was played in a time of segregated rugby structures. Like Ruth, there’s a bit of an asterisk with his career, through no fault of his own; it is what it is.

Football was as — if not more — segregated than the game of rugby. In the early 1900s there was a black, white, Indian and coloured football league. In building the concept of a national identity, sport and the arts play an integral role. Rugby, through chance or by fate, was adopted as part of the Afrikaner national identity, with the game, and the Boks, coming to represent all that is wrong with South Africa and all that must change. headtopics.com

But here we are as a nation now embracing the idea of supporting Springboks as they head into yet another World Cup final this weekend. Through the first two of the team’s world cup victories since readmission, there was palpable apprehension about supporting the side. But, since 2007 — as the country’s economy slowed, the difficulties of our transformation became more stark, and a new materialistic political class emerged — our confidence as a nation has been dented.

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. headtopics.com

Read more:

mailandguardian »

Watch: 6 of the sweetest moments between Siya and Rachel KolisiSpringboks’ captain Siya Kolisi and wife Rachel have shared some incredibly sweet moments over the years. Here are six of the best. Read more ⮕

‘Siya Kolisi must be dropped’: Springboks’ team announcement stars a war on X (Twitter)Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's recent performances left fans at war, with some saying he must be dropped from the team. Read more ⮕

Watch: Siya Kolisi and Chesliln Kolbe show off a move to ‘destroy’ the All BlacksThey are looking sharp and ready for the final - Springboks stars Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe train a move to destroy the All Blacks. Read more ⮕

‘I have spoken to him’: Siya Kolisi made peace with England’s Tom CurryThey have even exchanged shirts - Springboks captain Siya Kolisi made peace with England star Tom Curry who accused Bongi Mbonambi. Read more ⮕

‘Careful’: Fans warn Siya Kolisi for speaking to England’s Tom Curry'No Apartheid general asked for forgiveness': Springboks fans warn Siya Kolisi against speaking to England star Tom Curry. Read more ⮕

From Nelson Mandela to Siya Kolisi: Springboks’ Rugby World Cup history with All BlacksNew Zealand and South Africa meet in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final with the All Blacks holding a three-two head-to-head advantage. Read more ⮕