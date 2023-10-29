Siya Kolisi has THREE options to consider after Springboks triumph

Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFPThe 32-year-old flanker can continue as captain, carry on only as a player, or retire having made a massive impact on the South African national team.by winning back-to-back World Cups as a captain thanks to a gripping 12-11 final victory over the All Blacks in Paris on Saturday.
“Do not expect an immediate announcement from Siya – he has a lot to consider,” said his associate, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “I am very enthusiastic about the idea of joining Racing after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, a visionary club that I have always admired,” Kolisi said when announcing his move.An SA Rugby official has denied reports that the Racing contract forbids Kolisi playing for the Springboks after the just-completed World Cup.
Currently, Springbok captains have to be based in South Africa in order to fulfil commercial and social obligations. Kolisi is the face of the Springboks, whose teams were restricted to white players for 90 years and seen as symbols of apartheid by the black majority in South Africa.Current Springbok sides include locals, and players lured to Europe and Japan by salaries often three times bigger than what they can earn at home.
Another factor Kolisi will consider is his publicly stated desire to spend more time with his wife Rachel and children.While Kolisi ponders his future, head coach Jacques Nienaber is heading to Irish outfit Leinster after guiding the Springboks to glory.