Six Plettenberg Bay beaches awarded Blue Flag status

One of the world’s most recognisable voluntary eco-labels, the Blue Flag, is awarded to beaches, marinas and sustainable boating tourism operators.

Plettenberg Bay was awarded full Blue Flag status for six of its beaches – Robberg 5, The Waves, Nature’s Valley, Lookout, The Dunes and Singing Kettle – as well as seal-swimming operator Offshore Adventures for its two boats.

The town was honoured alongside 40 other sites from five different destinations, demonstrating a continued commitment to sustainable tourism. A series of stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria must be met and maintained in order to qualify. This is done at 4 500 locations in 45 countries.

‘I am pleased to share that Bitou Municipality has retained its six Blue Flag Beach Awards for the 2023/24 year,’ said Bitou Municipality Mayor Dave Swart. ‘These awards are indicative of the importance that Bitou Municipality and our beach staff place on the maintenance and upkeep of our beaches to keep them in pristine condition for our locals and visitors.’

‘Thanks also to Plett Tourism, Bitou Environmental Manager, and Bitou Facilities Manager as well for their assistance in this application. ‘Although Bitou Municipality places great emphasis in maintaining the pristine condition of our beaches, much credit also goes to the Keep Plett Clean Campaign and our general public who are always willing to assist with clean-ups of the beaches.’ headtopics.com

