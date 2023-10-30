Six more nature reserves in the pipeline for City of Cape Town

mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Eddie Andrews, who encouraged the public to comment on the proposal as the process continues.
‘We have formally supported the commencement of the process to expand nine existing reserves and the proclamation of six new reserves in terms of the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act,’ he said.Looking for things to do in the city at half the price? Let these amazing offers inspire you. Get them
‘I would like to take this opportunity to commend the Biodiversity Management officials for the sustainable response to the urban pressures that Cape Town faces; for their meaningful contributions towards the accolades that the City receives annually, as well as the progress they have made with these conservation areas that are now officially proclaimed as new City nature reserves.’ headtopics.com
The proposed new nature reserves include Ariesfontein Nature Reserve, Haasendal Nature Reserve, Soetwater Nature Reserve, Symphony Way Nature Reserve, Van Schoorsdrift Nature Reserve and Westlake Nature Reserve.