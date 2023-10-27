Six Kaizer Chiefs academy stars in hot water

Kaizer Chiefs are set to release DStv Diski Challenge defender Puso Dithejane. This was after he and other Diski players allegedly refused to perform as ball boys in the Carling Knockout Cup match against AmaZulu.

19-year-old Puso Dithejane has impressed at right-back and was one of six Chiefs DDC players to train with the first team in pre-season. According to intel received by, Dithejane was amongst a half dozen players who were supposed to be ball retrievers against Usuthu at FNB Stadium but they refused. Dithejane was reportedly at Naturena on Friday to collect his clearance package. Any club who wants to sign Dithejane must pay Chiefs a sum to the tune of R1.

