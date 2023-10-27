Sirino Return To Influence Sundowns Targets?

NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 18: Rhulani Mokwena of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Carling Knockout match between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium on October 18, 2023 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

The return of midfielder Gaston Sirino did not only reverberate on the pitch but his comeback could influence the club's transfer plans, after head coach Rulani Mokwena revealed transfers that did not work out.

Earlier this season Sirino was reduced to an outcast at the Brazilians, as he reportedly had a fall out with Mokwena and management and looked for a way out of the club.After not being considered for selection in the early stages of the season, Mokwena and the Uruguayan finally settled their differences, as the 32-year-old has already made an impact, with one goal and an assist in two substitute appearances and one start. headtopics.com

Given their lack of options upfront, the Brazilians were in the market for strikers, with Sirino out of favour but they may no longer be desperate, as Mokwena revealed that they had two striker targets in the PSL that they could not get in the previous transfer window.

"There's players I've asked the club to look at and we couldn't, unfortunately, because of many other reasons and (we did) not get," Mokwena said on"I was clear in this window that I would like us to get a striker, we tried our level best as a club, we made a list and there were three, two were local and one was foreign-based," he revealed. headtopics.com

