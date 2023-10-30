Sincere? Mike Tindall praises ‘greatest team’ Springboks after scathing comments [watch]

After brazenly claiming that the Springboks were “undeserving” of winning the Rugby World Cup, former England rugby captain Mike Tindall has done a complete turnaround.

The retired rugby player-turned-royal has congratulated the South African team, who he has surprisingly hailed the “greatest team” in the world. Over the weekend, the national rugby team won their second consecutive World Cup title, making them the only country to have lifted the Webb Ellis trophy four times.MIKE TINDALL EATS HUMBLE PIE

Following the Springbok’s heroic and historic Rugby World Cup win, Mike Tindall – who is co-anchor of the popular podcastHe said: “ could have won that game. But the team that can find a way to win found a way again, and you can’t look beyond that. headtopics.com

He continued: “That is why they are the greatest tournament team. They’re now literally the greatest tournament team , with four wins.“It came down to one point hat trick of one point.” But it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, as the former England player issued a “warning” to the Springboks.A post shared by The Good The Bad & The Rugby (@goodbadrugby)Over the past few weeks, Mike Tindall has upset many South Africans and Springboks supporters with his controversial commentary.

During one episode of the GBR podcast earlier this month, the 45-year-old boldly claimed that the SA team did not deserve to lift the Webb Ellis trophyTindall also hinted that one of the refs – Ben O’Keeffe – was biased towards SA. He said: “I thought O’Keeffe wasn’t very good at that game.“The irony is most Saffa fans always moan about the ref. And the first thing I put on them was, ‘Oh, you paid him off this time’”. headtopics.com

