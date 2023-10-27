Significant RAIN, SNOW and COLD expected this weekend

“Following a week of extreme heat and dryness over southern Africa, with daytime conditions well into the upper 30s over many provinces, the good news is that parts of South Africa are in for a prolonged spell ofWet and cold weekend expected for the southern provinces spreading to the east on Sunday.

According to the SAWS, significant rainfall is expected as early as tomorrow over the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal and will spread to parts of the Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo on Sunday.“However, it is particularly on Monday and Tuesday when widespread, tropically sourced rainfall will set in over the central and eastern half of the country (Figure 2), with heavy falls and flooding a distinct likelihood.

It furthermore explained that the cause of the widespread, inclement weather will be the combination of two distinct weather systems.“Firstly, a strong surface high-pressure system, ridging well south of the country, will introduce cold, moisture-laden air over the south-eastern and eastern coast and interior. headtopics.com

“Secondly, the development of a cut-off low over the central interior of the country will promote pronounced instability and uplift, thus promoting rainfall over the eastern provinces. A further factor that will enhance the likelihood and amount of rain will be the tropical nature of the airmass. Tropically sourced air is well known to be associated with rainfall of a potentially heavy, widespread nature.

Lighter snowfalls can be expected over higher peaks of adjoining provinces such as the Eastern Cape and extreme eastern Free State.There is even a small, but distinct possibility of light snowfalls over the Roossenekal pass as well as the Belfast and Dullstroom areas of the Mpumalanga escarpment early next week. headtopics.com

