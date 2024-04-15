Significant Loss of Working Hours Due to Load Shedding

The Department of Home Affairs reports a significant loss of nearly 38,000 working hours over the last five financial years, attributed to the disruptions caused by load shedding .The Eastern Cape has the highest amount of working hours lost at more than 7 900. Mpumalanga lost 5 990 hours, while Gauteng lost 4 621 working hours .

DA MP Christopher Roos, who raised the query, expressed concern over the significant number of lost working hours, highlighting its potential impact on service delivery. “This despite for tens of million of rands being spent on equipment upgrade, communication upgrades at Home Affairs offices.

Services such as ID collection, new applications, and issuing Temporary Identity Certificates will be available. Offices will also address issues like duplicates, amendments, rectifications, and cases of individuals mistakenly marked as deceased, provided the necessary documents are provided.statement released by the Department of Home AffairsLocal offices will communicate the dates, times, and venues of these visits in collaboration with stakeholders like councillors.

Department Of Home Affairs Working Hours Load Shedding Eastern Cape Mpumalanga Gauteng Service Delivery Equipment Upgrade Communication Upgrades

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Home Affairs will be open on Saturdays for five hoursThe additional hours will give South Africans the chance to collect their IDs from Home Affairs or complete applications for a new document.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

Home Affairs blocked from deporting ‘critical skills’ Czech executiveBy its own admission, the department loses most of its court cases – the costs of which are borne by the taxpayer.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Home Affairs 'scrutinising' Lindela private security contract amid mass escapeHome Affairs 'scrutinising' Lindela private security contract amid mass escape

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

South Africans love Home Affairs for its effectiveness, says MotsoalediThe majority of South Africans are satisfied with the service delivery standards of the Home Affairs – according to the department’s 2022/23 Customer Satisfaction Survey.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

South Africa: Home Affairs Gears Up to Fight Zimbabwe Permit DecisionMinister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi, in a media briefing, welcomed the opportunity to appeal to the Supreme Court, saying the 'importance of the Supreme Court appeal in achieving legal clarity on visa regulations'.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’Aaron Motsoaledi says he knows of only five cases at Cape Town International Airport and one that was referred to him by Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille’s office, which suggests the issue is motivated not by the intention to help affected people, but rather to tarnish Home Affairs.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »