Significant Loss of Working Hours Due to Load Shedding

The Department of Home Affairs reports a significant loss of nearly 38,000 working hours over the last five financial years, attributed to the disruptions caused by load shedding .The Eastern Cape has the highest amount of working hours lost at more than 7 900. Mpumalanga lost 5 990 hours, while Gauteng lost 4 621 working hours .
DA MP Christopher Roos, who raised the query, expressed concern over the significant number of lost working hours, highlighting its potential impact on service delivery. “This despite for tens of million of rands being spent on equipment upgrade, communication upgrades at Home Affairs offices.
Services such as ID collection, new applications, and issuing Temporary Identity Certificates will be available. Offices will also address issues like duplicates, amendments, rectifications, and cases of individuals mistakenly marked as deceased, provided the necessary documents are provided.statement released by the Department of Home AffairsLocal offices will communicate the dates, times, and venues of these visits in collaboration with stakeholders like councillors.
