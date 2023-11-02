Sibanye weighs ‘repositioning’ of US palladium mines as prices fall

Sibanye has been battling to lower costs at its Montana-based Stillwater mines as the price for palladium continued to weaken and the mines were also hit by flooding last year that curbed output and pushed up costs of production. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW The changes at the Stillwater mines are needed after “the decline in the palladium price during 2023 has surpassed our expectations, dropping lower and faster than anticipated”, CEO Neal Froneman said in the statement.

South Africa Headlines Read more: MONEYWEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

REUTERSAFRİCA: Sibanye weighs 'repositioning' of U.S. palladium mines as prices fallSibanye Stillwater (SSWJ.J) is considering plans to 'reposition' its palladium mines in the United States after prices for the metal 'dropped faster than anticipated', it said in a quarterly results statement on Thursday.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

NEWS24: Sibanye picks up 1.5 mines, and Eskom helps the climate, which helps it backBusiness brief | Sibanye picks up 1.5 mines, and Eskom helps the climate, which helps it back

Source: News24 | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Eskom's coal-fired plants allegedly linked to 92 000 potential deaths - SABC NewsCentre for Research on Energy and Clean Air urges immediate action to mitigate public health risks.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

CAPETOWNETC: Ward 46 allocates R150 000 for LPR cameras to boost community safetyWard 46 Councillor Aslam Cassiem has announced the imminent installation of licence plate recognition (LPR) cameras to bolster community safety. Manenberg, Rylands and Belgravia have been earmarked for the initial rollout of the LPR cameras.

Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Ethiopia: State Projects Coffee Exports to Hit Over 33, 000 TonsADDIS ABABA- Sidama State has been working to export over 33, 000 tons of coffee during this Ethiopian fiscal year (FY).

Source: allafrica | Read more »

NEWS24: A bottle of whiskey for R600 000: Makro unveils premium liquor festive season catalogueA bottle of whiskey for R600 000: Makro unveils premium liquor festive season catalogue

Source: News24 | Read more »