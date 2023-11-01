Sibanye picks up 1.5 mines, and Eskom helps the climate, which helps it back

In early 2022, it announced a deal to acquire Anglo American Platinum's 50% share of the low-cost, mechanised operation near Rustenburg, which will double the life of mine. This would be for a bargain of R1, though Sibanye would assume all of the associated liabilities, including rehabilitation liabilities, that were estimated at R415 million at the time.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future.

South Africa Headlines Read more: NEWS24 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Eskom Implements Load SheddingEskom has implemented Stage 2 load shedding in a bid to replenish emergency reserves ahead of the colder weather expected this week.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Eskom to hand over load shedding operations for most of Joburg to City PowerFrom next week Monday, City Power will be in charge of implementing rotational power cuts – the move will see some areas which are load shed by City Power remain on a two-hour schedule even during stages 5 and higher.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Transnet and Eskom stunting economic growth: Ehrenreich - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Ehrenreich says Transnet and Eskom are the main reasons why the South African Economy is sluggish.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: MTBPS: Godongwana to have tighter fist on Eskom's loan, reveals new conditionsThe Minister of Finance placed new conditions on the ailing utility’s R250 billion debt relief and tabled amendments to the Eskom Debt Relief Act to give him power to reduce future allocations.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Eskom on perilous and ‘unsustainable path’‘Eskom, despite all of the massive tariff increases that we've all been subjected to, still isn't making enough money to cover its costs.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Huge change to Eskom’s R254-billion bailoutFinance minister Enoch Godongwana has announced that government will now charge interest on its R254-billion taxpayer-funded bailout of Eskom’s R424 billion debt.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »