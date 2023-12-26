Should Businesses Negotiate with Ransomware Attackers?

The rise of ransomware attacks has become an alarming trend, causing business leaders to grapple with a difficult question: should they negotiate with ransomware attackers and pay the demanded ransom? This dilemma poses many challenges, and businesses must weigh the potential consequences of their decisions.

“Many think that paying the ransom may be the quickest way to regain access to critical data and systems,” says Warren Bonheim, Managing Director of Zinia, an IT technology group and Cybersecurity provider, “Particularly companies where downtime translates to substantial financial losses or even risks lives, such as in healthcare or emergency services.” Bonheim argues that there is no guarantee that the attackers will honour their end of the bargain and provide decryption keys or release the stolen data even after the ransom is paid; after all they are not bound by any ethical code. Businesses may end up losing money without resolving the issue. In effect, paying ransoms provides financial incentives to cybercriminals, encouraging them to continue their illegal activitie





