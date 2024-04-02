Shocking Data Reveals Potential Population Decline in Majority of Countries by 2050

Shocking new data from the University of Washington reveals that as many as 155 out of 204 countries may fall short of fertility rates required to sustain population growth by 2050. By 2100, this figure could rise to include 97% of nations in the world. Despite the overall findings of the study, 'outlier countries' with lower incomes and relatively high fertility rates might still experience population booms, making this a particular issue for the so-called first world.

Eastern and Western sub-Saharan Africa zones are specifically projected to face population spikes counteracting the global trend, putting the world on the brink of a 'demographic divide' - where socio-economic elements will affect the course of the future for many countries. A baby boom in these regions is expected with an estimated 77% of births occurring there by 2100, compared to 29% in 2021

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



2oceansvibe / 🏆 43. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Study Reveals Shocking 44% Attendance Rate at Crucial Committee MeetingsLess than half of members of parliament (MPs) attend portfolio committee meetings, raising concerns over legislative efficacy.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

– Carte Blanche Reveals Knysna’s Shocking Collapse In Recent Episode [Videos]South African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe - 🏆 43. / 51 Read more »

Tsunami of data is coming – are modern data centres ready?At Vertiv’s Accelerate 2.0 event speakers outlined why increased data centre efficiency and optimisation is important.

Source: ITWeb - 🏆 45. / 51 Read more »

The Importance of Data Security and Privacy in South Africa's Evolving Data Regulation LandscapeAs cyberthreats continue to rise and data becomes an increasingly valuable business commodity, South Africa’s data regulation landscape is evolving, and businesses need to prioritise data security and privacy measures. A comprehensive approach to enhancing data protection is critical, and a proactive stance has become vital.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Climate change threatens livelihoods in South AfricaA new report predicts that the effect of climate change will cause a 4% drop in visitors Kruger National Park by 2050

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Volvo calls it quits on diesel engine productionWith Volvo having promised to realise its goal of having a rolling fleet with net-zero emissions by 2050, it intends to only offer all-electric vehicles by 2030.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »