Shock defeats and draws in African World Cup qualifiers

Ghana and South Africa suffered shock defeats in qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, while Cameroon and Senegal were forced to settle for draws away from home. Ghana were beaten 1-0 by Comoros in their Group I contest in Moroni through Myziane Maolida's fine solo effort two minutes before half-time. Meanwhile, Rwanda pulled off a shock 2-0 win at home against South Africa to move to the top of Group C ahead of Bafana Bafana and Nigeria.

Senegal were held to a goalless draw by Togo in Lome and Libya fought back to draw 1-1 with Cameroon in front of a fervent crowd in Benghazi. In Morocco's first World Cup-related match since the 2022 finals, where the team became the first African side to reach the last four, the Atlas Lions won 2-0 in Tanzania. Elsewhere on Tuesday, there were wins for Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Uganda and Namibia, while Zambia suffered an unexpected defeat in Niger. Africa will have a guaranteed nine teams at the expanded 2026 finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States, with the chance of a 10th team to qualify via intercontinental play-off





BBCAfrica » / 🏆 23. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiersBafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a 44-man preliminary squad for the two upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Confirmed: Top 12 to play in rugby’s Nations Cup, World Cup to expandA new bi-annual tournament pitting the best teams from the north and south against each other will kick off in 2026.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

WATCH: Massive Gautrain expansion is planned for 2026 [VIDEO]Watch news in a minute for a summary of A massive Gautrain expansion is planned for 2026, but it is facing resistance from all quarters..

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Rugby Union won’t be the same after 2026A new international rugby tournament will be launched in 2026 and will change the face of the sport forever.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Ghana: Christian Leaders in Ghana Are Trying to Reshape GovernmentAnalysis - Ghana is constitutionally a secular state. This means religious liberty is guaranteed, and all citizens are free to believe and manifest any religious faith. No political parties are allowed to base their appeal on religion.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Uganda: Divided Opposition Faces Uphill Task but Hope Persists for Change Ahead of 2026 ElectionsWith the electoral countdown to the 2026 elections well underway and the roadmap unveiled, concerns are mounting about the state of a fragmented opposition.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »