Shipsy Completes Stockone Acquisition and Expands Product Portfolio for Holistic Fulfillment and Logistics Management

Shipsy, a leading logistics Software as a Service (SaaS) provider
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Management System (WMS) and inventory management solution provider, to expand its product portfolio. This strategic acquisition reinforces Shipsy’s commitment to providing a comprehensive end-to-end logistics technology platform for enterprise customers across diverse industries.
The extended product suite will offer a holistic logistics management experience across transportation, warehouse management, and fulfillment. This will empower businesses to optimize logistics costs, deliver impactful customer experiences, and automate operations, all from a single platform. headtopics.com
“With more than 220 enterprise customers, Shipsy processes around 150 million shipments monthly, and tracks 650,000+ containers every month, and the recent addition of the new WMS and inventory management capabilities come as a strategic extension to the existing product suite capabilities, perfectly complementing Shipsy’s core offerings.”
“It strategically aligns with our vision to provide scalable, efficient, and automated end-to-end logistics management solutions to our customers, covering warehousing, transportation, order fulfillment, and operational management,” said Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-Founder of Shipsy. headtopics.com
Rajan Ekambaram, CEO and Co-Founder of Stockone stated, “Combining WMS, TMS, and end-to-end supply chain execution capabilities ensures seamless experiences and creates significant value for enterprise customers. We aim to optimize costs, improve service levels, and automate operations for businesses.”