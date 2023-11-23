Shipments of WHO-Recommended Malaria Vaccine Begin to Countries Outside Pilot Programme

Shipments of the world’s first WHO-recommended malaria vaccine (RTS,S) to countries not part of the pilot vaccination programme, have begun, with the first delivery made to Cameroon. More than 330,000 doses of WHO-recommended RTS,S malaria vaccine arrived last night in Cameroon - a historic step towards broader vaccination against one of the deadliest diseases for African children.

Malaria burden is the highest on the African continent, which accounted for approximately 95% of global malaria cases and 96% of related deaths in 2021. With several African countries now finalizing roll-out plans, an additional 1.7 million doses are set for delivery to Burkina Faso, Liberia, Niger, and Sierra Leone in the coming weeks. These shipments signal that malaria vaccination is moving out of its pilot phase, and lay the groundwork for countries to begin vaccinations through Gavi-supported routine immunization programmes in Q1 2024. Shipments of the world's first WHO-recommended malaria vaccine, RTS,S, have begun with 331,200 doses landing last night in Yaoundé, Cameroon





