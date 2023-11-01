She’s not well: A sad Sannah Mchunu visits her mother’s grave [pictures]

“and this is the day my mother’s soul broke up with flesh🕊️😭” she continued, remembering the day her mother died.A post shared by Sannah Mcunu (@sanamchunu7)After Sannah Mchunu spoke of how much she had been low while sitting on her mother’s grave, many fans consoled her.

“My condolences, dear. Once they go, they never come back to us… All we do is to re-live the beautiful memories we had with them. May God continue to comfort you and yours sisi.”“Haw😢ncese kodwa kuyadlula❤️isadness yakho yamanje is smaller compared to ihappiness ezayo kuwe❤️❤️Dudu”

“The resemblance in the picture 😍 #God is still on the throne as He was when you felt the loss initially and He has carried you in her spirit till to date❤️ askies Mam’Zodwa!”“Awuwedwa Sana. Only this afternoon, I felt so tired and drained. I even said to my son I wish umama ndingamvusa. Only to find out yilemini atshona ngayo. Asiqine girl kona kubuhlungu 😭💔❤️‍🩹”

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

REUTERSAFRİCA: Kenya blocks airing of allegations of UK army abuses before king's visitKenyan police on Monday blocked a news conference intended to air allegations of human rights and environmental abuses by British troops in the country, hours before King Charles arrives for a four-day state visit.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

CAPETOWNETC: DA requests probe into municipal officals’ visit to France for RWCThe Democratic Alliance (DA) has requested that the Western Cape Provincial Treasury investigates two municipal officials who travelled to France to watch the Rugby World Cup final.

Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Kenyan police block conference ahead of King Charles' state visit - SABC NewsKenyan police blocked a news conference about alleged British troop abuses, ahead of King's visit

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

BBCAFRİCA: King Charles Kenya trip: Mau Mau uprising hangs over visitThe British Empire brutally suppressed an uprising in Kenya in the 1950s. Its victims cannot forget.

Source: BBCAfrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Despite Past Tensions, the Visit Is a Sign of a Strong Relationship With Bri...Analysis - King Charles' visit to Kenya this week is the British monarch's first to a Commonwealth nation since his coronation in September 2022. The visit comes during the country's 60th anniversary of independence from Britain.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THEAFRİCAREPORT: UK’s King Charles unlikely to succumb to apology calls during Kenya visitBritish King Charles III, at best, might reiterate regrets over his country’s atrocities during the colonial era, a history professor says.

Source: TheAfricaReport | Read more »