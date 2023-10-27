Shatta Wale: Why Ghana's 'dancehall king' is trying Afrobeats

It has to be a testament to the power of Afrobeats that even Shatta Wale is embracing the wonder genre.

Ghana's self-styled king of dancehall has built a highly successful career on the Jamaican sound. He has numerous awards under his belt, a huge number of releases and legions of adoring fans. His fans are so ardent, in fact, that in Ghana he moves with a team of security guards and tells me he can only drive around the capital city, Accra, at night.

Shatta Wale is nothing if not a straight-talker, and has made a fair few disparaging comments about Nigerians and their music in the past. But despite this, he has teamed up with Nigerian artists Tekno and Bankuli to come up with his first Afrobeats album. It's called Konekt and it is coming soon, though the release date is to be confirmed. But the first single from it, Incoming, has just been revealed. headtopics.com

"I don't want to be hard on this journey that I want to pursue," he told the BBC. "I want to be loving... I want people to really see my fun side, my hilarious moments, my happiness. I just want people to know that I am happy now and I want to share that with the world."It's like I've graduated from dancehall. I just want to feed the fans with what is currently happening so they can all enjoy good music.

It remains to be seen whether the devoted Shatta fans will embrace the change or feel betrayed. Incoming is a good song though, so Shatta Wale will surely pick up new admirers along the way.or on BBC World Service radio and partner stations across Africa headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: BBCAfrica »

Ghana: Christian Leaders in Ghana Are Trying to Reshape GovernmentAnalysis - Ghana is constitutionally a secular state. This means religious liberty is guaranteed, and all citizens are free to believe and manifest any religious faith. No political parties are allowed to base their appeal on religion. Read more ⮕

Ghana: Limited Gas Supply Causes National Blackout in GhanaMost of Ghana is dark due to a scarcity of gas to operate the machinery required to generate energy in the country, BBC reports. Read more ⮕

Ghana: El Anatsui Review - the Great Ghanaian Sculptor Is the Talk of LondonAnalysis - The international art world is celebrating the Ghanaian artist El Anatsui in London. On 9 October, a gigantic installation of three new works - Behind the Red Moon - opened at the Turbine Hall at the prestigious Tate Modern, displaying what Anatsui is most famous for: unique, large scale sculptural hangings. Read more ⮕

In Ghana, two more trustees resign from scandal-hit national cathedralThe withdrawal of two high-profile clergymen has reignited calls for public accountability around President Akufo-Addo’s $400m pet project. Read more ⮕

Ghana power crisis: Limited gas supply triggers nationwide power outageThe power operator says electricity supplies have been curtailed as a result of 'limited gas supply'. Read more ⮕

Ghana: Youth violence amber warning for 2024 electionsDespite a 2019 law banning party-affiliated vigilante groups, the energies of Ghana’s politically motivated youth can easily flip into violence. Read more ⮕