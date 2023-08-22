Sharp Decline in Number of Police Reservists in South Africa

Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that the number of police reservists in South Africa has declined from 52,054 in 2011/12 to just 3,502. The DA has criticized this sharp fall in reservists. Despite budgeting R5.7 billion annually to recruit more officers, the SAPS has cut 90% of its reservists in the past decade.

