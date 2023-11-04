Sharks Reflect on Loss to Ospreys in London

Emirates Lions vs Cell C Sharks. Francois Venter of the Cell C Sharks BKT United Rugby Championship, Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg, South Africa Saturday – 18 Feb 2023.loss to the Ospreys in London.The Sharks have now lost three of their last four matches against Welsh opposition and Plumtree felt they didn’t do themselves any favours in the first URC match played in London.“So frustrating. We started really well, scored a good try.
Our discipline wasn’t good enough and we had to defend for long periods in our own 22,” Plumtree said after the game at Twickenham Stoop. “They came away with a try and then we get a line-break and then we made poor decisions that allowed them to get an intercept and score under the post.“And then a soft try before half-time and straight away you are 5-19 down and chasing the game in the second half plus a yellow card. “The fact that we weren’t good enough to build pressure and take our opportunities and also our discipline is a real worry.”Plumtree said that the Sharks had some reflection to do over how to improve after a dismal start to the URC. “We have to really look at ourselves. As much as Ospreys deserved that win, I don’t think they were that much better than us.“We should be doing a lot better so we got a pretty tough week ahead of us. We have to find some belief and find some confidence, work on some of these things that are letting us dow
