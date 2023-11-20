Shares Flat as Dollar Slips Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Shares were generally flat on Monday in thin trading ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and in the absence of major data releases that could give markets direction, while the dollar slipped against major currencies.





