Shandu on Pirates loss - 'It wasn't as bad as how it seemed'

The Buccaneers were stunned at Cape Town by a resolute Spurs side who opened the scoring as early as the second minute of the match when Lubeni Haukongo finished neatly from close range. Aidan Moroole added the second two mined from half time to put the Urban Warriors firmly on the driving seat.Although Pirates created a plethora of scoring chances I the second half, it was only Evidence Makgopa’s close-range header that found the back of the net.

The results leaves Pirates stuck on 13th with just one win from their last five options. Speaking to the club’s media after the match, Shandu believe the results was not a fair reflection of the match.

"It’s a difficult result, especially the way that we played, the chances that we created ,you know. It's very tough to take this this loss," Shandu said. "But we have to focus on the next game, and we need to pull together and focus on the next game. It wasn't as bad as a how it seemed, we created lot of chances that was a good sign."We just need to convert those chances but we played, even before half-time you know we created a lot of choices then we came back we created a lot of chances, so that's the positive we can take out we just need to convert those chances.

Next for Pirates is a Carling Knockout quarter-final clash against Richards Bay on Saturday. Kick-off is at 15:00.

