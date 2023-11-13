Shambat Bridge Collapses in Sudan's Capital

The Shambat Bridge, connecting Omdurman to Khartoum North (Bahri) and crossing the White Nile, has collapsed. Statements released by both the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) confirm the collapse, with each group blaming the opposing party for the destruction. The RSF is still reported to have control over the El Mek Nimr Bridge, the El Manshiya Bridge, and the Soba Bridge linking Khartoum North with Khartoum.

However, this latest collapse means that they will have greater difficulty moving reinforcements from one part of the capital region to another, and will have to move troops by river. The Shambat Bridge in Sudan's capital city, Khartoum, which connects Omdurman to Khartoum North (Bahri) and crosses the White Nile, collapsed yesterday

