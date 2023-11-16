Severe Thunderstorms Expected in Johannesburg

It’s the season for thunderstorms and severe thunderstorms , so storms like the one in Johannesburg on Monday are by no means unusual and are to be expected, the South African Weather Service said. Andries Kruger, the chief scientist at the weather service ’s climate service department, stated that recent changes in the climate system are unprecedented over many centuries to many thousands of years.





Read more: MAİLANDGUARDİAN » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MONEYWEB: South African Property Owners Association Offers Expertise to Address Johannesburg's Infrastructural ChallengesSays it is open to engaging with city officials and sharing its expertise to address the challenges.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

CİTY_PRESS: African Spelling Bee: South African team to compete in Addis AbabaAfrican Spelling Bee might help literacy campaign. The African Spelling Bee was inspired by the 2006 movie Akeelah and the Bee, this is according to Roger Dickinson, the founder of African Spelling Bee.

Source: City_Press | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Intermediate IT Developer (Gqeberha / Johannesburg) - Gauteng JohannesburgIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: The Lottery - a South African Good News StoryWill there also be a good news story about Metrorail?

Source: allafrica | Read more »

CAPETOWNETC: South African Crew Wins South Atlantic Leg of Clipper Round the World Yacht RaceSouth African crew captained by Ryan Gibson triumphs in the South Atlantic leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race and arrives in Cape Town. This is the first time a South African has won this leg of the race.

Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: This is what keeps South Africa’s CEOs up at nightSouth African CEOs are unique in what they fear compared to their Southern African counterparts.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »