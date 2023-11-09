Severe Rat Infestation Forces State Employees to Flee Pietermaritzburg Building

Dozens of state employees who work at a government department in the Pietermaritzburg city centre had to flee their building due to a severe rat infestation. Staff at the Department of Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) in Jabu Ndlovu Street were ordered to vacate the building as management feared the growing infestation posed a health risk.

Apart from the risk of disease, staff and visitors to the building had to endure the stench of rat urine, faeces and dead, decomposing rodents that had spread through the building. A memorandum was issued to employees by the department’s chief director of corporate services, instructing managers at the building to “release staff members due to the outbreak of rodents” at 270 Jabu Ndlovu Street.on condition of anonymity, said the stench — which emanates from dead rodents — was intolerabl

South Africa Headlines Read more: MAİLANDGUARDİAN »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOKSBURGNEWS: Sentencing proceedings of Pietermaritzburg mall unrest instigator underwayState witnesses testified that the unrest in July 2021 ruined countless lives. The case continues in the local magistrate's court.

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Pietermaritzburg New Prison running short of spaceCourts were urged to ‘temporarily stop’ referring new admissions as overcrowding reached crisis levels.

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Viral Video: Rat behaving strangely in University student’s room😮Looking for a viral video that will have you crying, laughing, capturing your attention, or sharing with everyone you know?

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Severe Hailstorm in Johannesburg Puts Insurance Industry at RiskJohannesburg's recent hailstorm has caused significant damage and an influx of insurance claims. Insurers are still assessing the costs, but some have already reported a surge in claims. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North believes this event is the worst in the last three years.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Popcru cautions government that police numbers still too lowThe union highlighted the severe capacity constraints still facing the SAPS and correctional services.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Popcru cautions government that police numbers still too lowThe union highlighted the severe capacity constraints still facing the SAPS and correctional services.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »