Severe Hailstorm in Johannesburg Puts Insurance Industry at Risk

Johannesburg's severe hailstorm this week is the latest headache for the insurance industry that could cost it dearly as it sifts through the influx of claims following the freak event. Although insurers are still counting the costs of the extreme weather event, some have already reported a significant increase in claim volumes from policyholders affected by the incident.

Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North stated that this event is probably the biggest the insurance provider has experienced in the last three years

South Africa Headlines Read more: MONEYWEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAVERİCK: Cope fires Johannesburg councillor and city council speaker Johannesburg Council speaker Colleen Makhubele was fired as Cope’s only member in council on Monday, leaving the local assembly in turmoil. Cope leader Mosioua Lekota axed Makhubele for starting a political alliance without his approval.

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Egypt cements Vodacom as Africa’s most valuable mobile operatorVodacom’s shares fell as much as 7.5% and were 5.1% lower as of 1:56 p.m. in Johannesburg , the biggest intraday drop in almost five months.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Premier Group expects R600m capex programme for 2024 and 2025Fast-moving consumer goods company Premier Group plans to invest R600 million each for the 2024 and 2025 financial periods in its capital expenditure programme. The expansionary portion of the capex will primarily benefit the bakery business, including the rebuild of its Aeroton bakery in Johannesburg .

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

DAİLYMAVERİCK: Cope fires Johannesburg councillor and city council speaker Johannesburg Council speaker Colleen Makhubele was fired as Cope’s only member in council on Monday, leaving the local assembly in turmoil. Cope leader Mosioua Lekota axed Makhubele for starting a political alliance without his approval.

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Egypt cements Vodacom as Africa’s most valuable mobile operatorVodacom’s shares fell as much as 7.5% and were 5.1% lower as of 1:56 p.m. in Johannesburg , the biggest intraday drop in almost five months.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »