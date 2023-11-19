Severe Hailstorm in Johannesburg Causes Havoc and Increases Insurance Claims

Johannesburg's severe hailstorm this week is the latest headache for the insurance industry that could cost it dearly as it sifts through the influx of claims following the freak event. On Monday night parts of Johannesburg, including Midrand, Braamfontein and Bryanston, were ravaged by a freak storm that caused severe damage to vehicles, businesses and homes. There were reports of hail in some parts being the size of golf balls and eggs.

In the aftermath of the storm, most short-term insurers are still counting the costs of the extreme weather event. However, some have already reported a significant increase in claim volumes from policyholders affected by the incident. One of the bigger claims is likely to be in relation to the partial roof collapse at JSE-listed Southern Sun Hotels' Rosebank hotel (formerly Crowne Plaza Johannesburg), which had to be evacuated on Monday night following the hail destruction. The hotel has since been temporarily closed, for evaluation and repair





