Several undocumented migrants arrested in KwaDukuza - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,

Several undocumented migrants have been arrested in a multi-disciplinary operation in KwaDukuza north of Durban. The operation also forms part of a festive season campaign aimed at fighting crime in the province.
The operation targeted among others, those who sell counterfeit goods, drugs, and owners of illicit liquor outlets. “We are focusing on a number of illegalities. We have undocumented foreign nationals, we are focusing on illicit commodities, for example just on this street alone, we have already arrested three Mozambican nationals and one shop was for the Ethiopian and in the shop. We also found the illicit creams in terms of the Medication Act.
Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Jay Naicker says there are indications that some of the incidents in the recent spate of shootings in the Durban metro involved people taking the law into their own hands. headtopics.com
He says police are working through community policing forum to educate people about the dangers of vigilantism. “Definitely, we have a lot of challenges in terms of shooting we see but we also have breakthroughs. So, we don’t sleep here in KZN when it comes to the murders, and we are concerned because obviously people are using firearms and it’s easier to carry out the crimes rather than using the knives. We are doing operations targeting that, but we also want to change things around in our community where people resort to violence to sort out their crimes.